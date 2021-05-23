Vigil stepped up at Kinnerasani Sanctuary after eight lions test COVID positive in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After as many as eight Asiatic lions tested positive for Covid-19 at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad recently, the authorities of Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary have stepped up vigil and have started taking measures to keep a check on the health conditions of animals.

Spread over 640 sq km, the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary in Palvoncha mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, is a home to thousands of wild animals. The sanctuary also houses a deer park, with around 150 spotted deer, mouse-deer and four-horned antelope. Apart from monitoring their health, the officials have also started carrying out deworming of all animals, at regular intervals, and are also providing them quality food.

A herd of deer arrives to drink water from a saucer pit, at Kinnerasani Sanctuary

All six staffers, deployed at the park to provide food and take good care of the deer, have been vaccinated. Apart from them, the officials have also managed to vaccinate as many as 85 regular employees working in the sanctuary. According to sources, the authorities concerned are closely monitoring the changes in health condition of all animals and are ensuring proper treatment to them whenever required.It may be recalled that the officials had decided to shut down the sanctuary soon after the number of Covid cases in the State witnessed a sharp rise.

Speaking to Express, Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K Damodar Reddy said: “We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of animals here. There are thousands of bison, nilgai, sambar deer, four-horned antelope, wild boars and sloth bears in the sanctuary. We are not ready to compromise on the health of any of them.

We have started giving more focus to the deer park as there are about 150 animals living in a closed circuit and, if one of them contract the virus, chances of a super-spread are high there. Hence, we keep their food under sunlight for quite some time before feeding the deer’’. He further stated that all animals are currently safe.