KCR lands another blow, seeks probe into land grabbing plaint against Eatala’s son

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has delivered yet another blow on former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender. He has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that Rajender’s son Nitin Reddy was in possession of a parcel of land in Medchal-Malkajgiri district that originally belonged to someone else. The Chief Minister, acting on the complaint from Peetla Mahesh Mudiraj from Ravalkol village in Medchal mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday to inquire into the allegation. He also asked Revenue department and ACB Vigilance to probe the alleged encroachment and submit a report.

Even as the inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister into “illegal” occupation of assigned lands by the family of Rajender in Masaipet mandal in Medak district and the encroachment of “endowment” lands of Seetharama Swamy temple at Devarayamjal in Shameerpet mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district were in progress, the Chief Minister chose to pack another iron-fisted punch at Rajender, who is at present examining several political options to hit back at his one-time boss.

The Chief Minister initiated action on Sunday soon after Mahesh Mudiraj’s memorandum to the Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector reached him, in which Mahesh had alleged that Rajender’s son Nitin Reddy had told him that the parcel was Inam land and he was in its rightful possession after purchasing it from someone else. In the memorandum, Mahesh said that his grandfather Peetla Narasimha owned 10.11 acres of land (Survey No: 77) in Ravalkol village. In revenue records too, the land was in the name of Narasimha till 1986. But, afterwards, the revenue records showed that one Satyam Ramalinga Raju and others owned the lands to which Mahesh objected.

The then officials did not help him and later he came to know that those who bought the lands had created fake documents claiming it to be Inam land. When he objected, those who bought the land took him in a car and tortured him, and tore up the documents he had to prove his claim. He said: “I came to know that during the last five years, Nitin Reddy and one Sada Kesava Reddy had purchased the lands. Then I approached Rajender hoping that he would help since he too was a Mudiraj. But I was shocked when he did not even give me an interview. When I met him eight months ago, he humiliated me and warned me not to approach him again.”

