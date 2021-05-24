STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR lands another blow, seeks probe into land grabbing plaint against Eatala’s son

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has delivered yet another blow on former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By R Prithvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has delivered yet another blow on former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender. He has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that Rajender’s son Nitin Reddy was in possession of a parcel of land in Medchal-Malkajgiri district that originally belonged to someone else. The Chief Minister, acting on the complaint from Peetla Mahesh Mudiraj from Ravalkol village in Medchal mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday to inquire into the allegation. He also asked Revenue department and ACB Vigilance to probe the alleged encroachment and submit a report.

Even as the inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister into “illegal” occupation of assigned lands by the family of Rajender in Masaipet mandal in Medak district and the encroachment of “endowment” lands of Seetharama Swamy temple at Devarayamjal in Shameerpet mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district were in progress, the Chief Minister chose to pack another iron-fisted punch at Rajender, who is at present examining several political options to hit back at his one-time boss.

The Chief Minister initiated action on Sunday soon after Mahesh Mudiraj’s memorandum to the Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector reached him, in which Mahesh had alleged that Rajender’s son Nitin Reddy had told him that the parcel was Inam land and he was in its rightful possession after purchasing it from someone else. In the memorandum, Mahesh said that his grandfather Peetla Narasimha owned 10.11 acres of land (Survey No: 77) in Ravalkol village. In revenue records too, the land was in the name of Narasimha till 1986. But, afterwards, the revenue records showed that one Satyam Ramalinga Raju and others owned the lands to which Mahesh objected.

The then officials did not help him and later he came to know that those who bought the lands had created fake documents claiming it to be Inam land. When he objected, those who bought the land took him in a car and tortured him, and tore up the documents he had to prove his claim. He said: “I came to know that during the last five years, Nitin Reddy and one Sada Kesava Reddy had purchased the lands. Then I approached Rajender hoping that he would help since he too was a Mudiraj. But I was shocked when he did not even give me an interview. When I met him eight months ago, he humiliated me and warned me not to approach him again.”

Complainant alleges torture by accused

When the complainant, Mahesh, objected to the change of ownership of the land in the records, those who claimed the land took him in a car, tortured him and tore up the documents he had to prove his claim

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Eatala Rajender. KCR
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp