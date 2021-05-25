1.3 crore people set to benefit from joint healthcare scheme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the convergence of Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri, approximately 26 lakh beneficiary families, around 1.3 crore individuals, will be eligible to avail subsidised medical services in the State.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has signed an MoU with the State government to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the State with immediate effect.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been integrated with the existing State scheme Aarogyasri, and this converged scheme is being called Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri.

The toll free number for the scheme is 14555, and it can be used to get more information on the eligibility and how to avail the services.

Beneficiaries are entitled to avail free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Health services can be availed in any of the 22,000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country through the scheme’s portability feature.

NHA along with State Health Agency will undertake necessary action to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are provided free healthcare services under the converged scheme.

Dr RS Sharma, CEO, NHA, said, “We are happy to have onboard Telangana for the rollout of AB PM-JAY in the State. The beneficiaries are now eligible to avail free healthcare services pan India through our network of more than 22,000 hospitals. This is not only going to benefit the eligible families in the State but will also enable the delivery of services to PM-JAY beneficiaries from other States/UTs living in Telangana.”