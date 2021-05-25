STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1.3 crore people set to benefit from joint healthcare scheme in Telangana

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been integrated with the existing State scheme Aarogyasri, and this converged scheme is being called Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri.

Published: 25th May 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the convergence of Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri, approximately 26 lakh beneficiary families, around 1.3 crore individuals, will be eligible to avail subsidised medical services in the State.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has signed an MoU with the State government to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the State with immediate effect.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been integrated with the existing State scheme Aarogyasri, and this converged scheme is being called Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri.

The toll free number for the scheme is 14555, and it can be used to get more information on the eligibility and how to avail the services.

Beneficiaries are entitled to avail free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Health services can be availed in any of the 22,000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country through the scheme’s portability feature.

NHA along with State Health Agency will undertake necessary action to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are provided free healthcare services under the converged scheme.

Dr RS Sharma, CEO, NHA, said, “We are happy to have onboard Telangana for the rollout of AB PM-JAY in the State. The beneficiaries are now eligible to avail free healthcare services pan India through our network of more than 22,000 hospitals. This is not only going to benefit the eligible families in the State but will also enable the delivery of services to PM-JAY beneficiaries from other States/UTs living in Telangana.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana healthcare scheme
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp