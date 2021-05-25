Ambulances sans e-pass to be allowed to enter Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: A day after Telangana authorities denied vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh at the border points, the Telangana police on Monday closed three routes by erecting barricades.

The officials prevented arriving vehicles at three check posts in Mathampalli. Ramapuram and Pulichinthla. Even bikes weren’t allowed on these routes during the lockdown.

N Bhaskaran, Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), visited the spots and directed the officials to completely close the three routes. The officials stated that all vehicles, apart from emergency services and ambulances, would only enter Hyderabad city via Kodad.

AP police stop TS vehicles

A day after the TS police denied AP vehicles from entering, Andhra Pradesh police have also set up a check post and didn’t allow any vehicle coming from Telangana. In view of lockdown, M Mahendar Reddy, Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP), said that all emergency service vehicles and ambulances coming from AP would be allowed at borders, irrespective of whether they carry an ePass or not.

The DGP has instructed unit officials such as SPs and IGs of all zones to allow ambulances to Hyderabad.

Between 8 am and 10 pm, a chaotic situation prevailed at the three border check posts in Krishna district.

According to sources, close to eighty vehicles were stopped, and the commuters were asked to return as they did not have e-Passes. Only ambulances and those with e-Passes were allowed.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang advised people going to Telangana to secure e-Passes before commencing their travel. “All persons travelling in vehicles with valid ePass issued by the State of origin or Telangana shall be permitted to enter. Separate lane with proper signages shall be arranged for ambulances,” the Telangana DGP said.