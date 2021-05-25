STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCMB to study samples of deceased COVID-19 patients

The study is a bid to investigate further, the virus and its new variants, and how it is affecting the population.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:56 AM

CCMB in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based research institute Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is conducting a study on the Covid samples collected from the deceased Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to Express, CCMB’s former director and current advisor Rakesh Mishra said, “The aim of the study is to see which variant is causing more infection, more mortality among the people, and breakthrough in vaccines.

This study will help us find patterns, which could be variant-specific or other unusual key information. The general plan is to widen our knowledge about the virus, which will help us in our future endeavours.” He added that earlier studies have already shown that the mortality rate is rare in vaccination breakthroughs. “However, the study will further tell us that in cases of vaccination breakthrough, what kinds are symptoms are being witnessed among the patients, whether patients are symptomatic or nonsymptomatic,” he said.

The sample collection from the deceased Covid patients and others has already started. “The samples will be collected from various hospitals in Telangana. The study is being conducted at all the CCMB labs, that will analyse samples collected from other State hospitals, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.”

