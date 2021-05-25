TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to the aid of cabbie’s pregnant wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to an SOS on Twitter on May 22, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took up the case of a 23-year-old pregnant woman, Jyothi, who was ailing and facing severe complications as she was nearing her delivery.

Her husband Raju Naik, a cab driver from Kosgi, was finding it tough to make ends meet and had launched a crowd-funding campaign.

Kavitha reached out and saw to it that Jyothi was admitted to a private hospital to ensure her safety and that of her baby in the time of Covid-19.

On Monday, Jyothi delivered a baby boy after surgery. The overwhelmed couple Jyothi and Raju thanked Kavitha profusely. Inspired and filled with gratitude, Raju announced that he will offer free cab rides to pregnant women.