Have enough stock, using drugs judiciously: Nizamabad GGH

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad claim that they have been using Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections judiciously while treating Covid-19 patients, even though enough Covid drugs are available in the central drug store.

They also said that no patient who recovered from the virus at the hospital reported any post-Covid-19 complications such as black fungus. Nizamabad GGH provides services to patients not only from Nizamabad, but also to nearby districts of Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Karimnagar. People from Maharashtra and Karnataka also visit the hospital.

Starting from January this year, 3,199 Covid patients have been admitted in the hospital. GGH doctors used around 5,428 injections for over 900 patients and gave, on an average, six doses to each patient. They also used 40 Tocilizumab injections. Covid treatment protocol and department advisory for providing treatment was followed strictly.

Speaking to Express, GGH Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said that even though a misleading campaign about the use of Remdesivir injections had been going on from the very beginning, the hospital used the injections only where it was required. She added that depending on the situation, doctors tried to provide the best course of treatment for the patients.

District officials have recognised around 40 hospitals in the district as Covid hospitals. Most of these hospitals use Remdesivir injections to treat a majority of the patients. The time when Covid cases reached their peak, private hospitals faced a severe shortage of Remdesivir injections and the GGH also faced the same problem. To deal with the situation, district public representatives tried their best to bring enough injection stock to the district.

Meanwhile, several illegal activities taking place in some of the private hospitals came to the fore. One doctor was arrested for selling duplicate Remdesivir injections to patients and some others were arrested for selling injections in the black market. These incidents created an impression in the people’s mind that Remdesivir injections are a must to save the lives of Covid patients.

KCR likely to visit hosp soon

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to visit Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) in the coming days. District officials are gearing up for the CM’s visit and are preparing reports on Covid-19 patients, tests and isolation centres in the hospital. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the hospital on Tuesday and inspected the Covid ward.