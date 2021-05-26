STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man who duped Telangana banks of Rs 1 crore held after 13 years

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that the accused hails from Nizamabad.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Karimnagar police arrested a man accused of cheating banks to the tune of `1 crore and absconding for the past 13 years. To avoid arrest, Kundana Srinivas Rao alias Shashanka Rao, stayed at different places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For some time, he even had to resort to begging in Tirumala. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that the accused hails from Nizamabad and graduated in mechanical engineering from Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal in 1991. 

He worked as a lecturer till 2006. In order to make easy money, he began to create fake Kisan Vikas bond papers and mortgage them with banks. In this way, he duped banks in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and Guntur to the tune of Rs 1 crore. 

In 2007, a case was registered against Rao by Karimnagar Two Town police and he was nabbed.  He was sent to prison and released in 2008. He then worked for some time at hotels in Vijayawada and  Tirupati. 
Until now, more than 40 non-bailable warrants have been issued against him. He was working as a security guard in a private company in Bangalore when he was nabbed by the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar police Kundana Srinivas Rao Shashanka Rao
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp