Telangana ryots miffed over procurement delay

This Yasangi season, farmers cultivated sorghum in 33,000 acres of land - the highest ever in the district.

Agriculture, Tamil Nadu farmers

Representational image ( File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers in the district are a worried lot as the government is yet to start procuring sorghum. On Tuesday, distressed farmers in Boath mandal left their harvest in front of the procurement centres for cattle to eat. Meanwhile, Rythu Sangam leaders submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, urging the district administration to purchase the bengal gram, sorghum and paddy harvest lying in the market yard at the earliest. They are worried that the sudden rains may damage the crop lying at the procurement centres.

This Yasangi season, farmers cultivated sorghum in 33,000 acres of land - the highest ever in the district. They even managed to get a good yield of eight to 10 quintals from every acre. The farmers said that if they sell their produce to private parties, they would incur loss as they would have to sell it below the MSP. 

Cows feast on the sorghum harvest that
farmers dumped in Boath mandal

Based on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, most of them changed their crop pattern and cultivated sorghum instead of maize.The farmers are worried about Vanakalam cultivation, as they don’t have money for any investment. Recently, a farmer named A Mallesh from Kanugutta died by suicide due to his mounting debts. 

In the district, an MLA who cultivated sorghum and harvested around 100 quintals of produce has been unable to sell his produce and is no position to advice the farming community. Meanwhile, procurement of paddy has been delayed in Mancherial and Nirmal as there is a shortage of godowns.  

