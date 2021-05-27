Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender likely to join BJP in first week of June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, in the presence of the party’s top functionaries in Delhi. Unconfirmed reports suggested that Rajender is likely to join the saffron fold in the first week of June. The State BJP leaders are understood to have sought the time of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

The speculations started running rife after Eatala Rajender held a series of meetings with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP Dharmapuri Arvind, and former MPs AP Jithender Reddy and G Vivek Venkataswamy.

It is widely speculated that many pink party rebels, including former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma and former MP Ramesh Rathod, are also likely to jump ships along with Rajender.

However, the BJP leaders are still tight-lipped over the sacked minister joining their brigade.

It may be recalled that Sanjay Kumar too has been refusing to answer questions concerning Rajender's arrival. Stating that he is focused on the junior doctors’ strike, the BJP chief has been evading all questions related to the current political situation in the State.

Huzurabad politicos gear up for possible byelection

After rumours that former minister Eatala Rajender might resign as an MLA started surfacing, Huzurabad Assembly constituency has begun witnessing more political drama. With Rajender out of the picture, local political leaders are now gearing up for the possible byelection.

Meanwhile, the rampant infighting in the pink party has also started coming to the light.On Wednesday, former BC commission member Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan held a press conference. Ahead of this, TRS State secretary Banda Srinivas and party town president Kolipaka Srinivas entered in a heated argument. Srinivas expressed his anger over not being invited for the press conference.

When Srinivas tried to storm out from the press conference venue, Krishana Mohan stopped and pacified them. Banda Srinivas also expressed his dissatisfaction over his close associate not being offered a chair during the press conference.

Meanwhile, rumours are that former erstwhile Karimnagar ZP chairman Tula Uma is also likely to join the BJP. When contacted, she told Express that she met Rajender once after the latter's dismissal from the Cabinet. When asked about the rumours, she did not refute the claims.

MANY TO FOLLOW EATALA

