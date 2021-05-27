STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: By end of July, Kaleshwaram scheme water to reach Baswapur

The minister visited Baswapur reservoir and inspected canal bunds on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's review of major irrigation projects.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

NALGONDA : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water would reach Baswapur reservoir by the end of July. The minister visited Baswapur reservoir and inspected canal bunds on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's review of major irrigation projects. Later, the Minister said that they would take measures to expedite the Baswapur reservoir works. 

The land acquisition, compensation to oustees and other issues were discussed by the Minister with officials at the Baswapur reservoir site. The Minister said that the main canal works were completed by 63 per cent. Other works too would be completed shortly, he added.

