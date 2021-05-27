STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With lockdown implementation, Telangana sees spike in domestic violence

While 982 cases were reported in Hyderabad commissionerate limits, Cyberabad recorded 1,157 cases and Rachakonda reported 1,072.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence, Abuse

For representational purposes

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State government reimposed the lockdown, domestic violence cases have started going up in all parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Hyderabad has recorded a total of 3,211 domestic violence cases, in May 2021 alone, as against the 3,190 cases this time last year. 

While 982 cases were reported in Hyderabad commissionerate limits, Cyberabad recorded 1,157 cases and Rachakonda reported 1,072. Meanwhile, a total of 7,618 cases have been reported in Telangana.

A report by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies stated that most victims lodge complaints by directly approaching the SHE Team offices, and sometimes via WhatsApp. However, 31 per cent of the victims preferred reaching out to the SHE Teams by dialling 100.

Addl DGP (Women's Safety Wing) Swati Lakra, who also heads the SHE Teams in Hyderabad, said: "Due to the imposition of a strict lockdown in the city, most cases are getting reported via Dial 100, which are later connected to nearest stations, SHE Teams and Sakhi."

Sharing details about the telecounselling which would be introduced soon, the officer adds: "A telecounselling is being planned for those who are affected by domestic violence, with the assistance of psychologists. The major aim behind this is to provide the victims psychological support. They will also get assistance on the future steps they decide to take and required support."

The officer also pointed out that it is mostly because they manage to provide proper counselling soon after registering cases that survivors don’t go through similar situations again. Talking about the same, Vasuprada Kartik, one of the counsellors working for the SHE teams, mentioned about the components of addiction which are more likely amongst the lower-middle class.

Vasuprada, who has been chronicling numerous calls within the city limits, added: "The pandemic and lockdown have had a telling effect on relationships. Most of the time, it is couples married for quite some time who report domestic violence cases."

"Aggressive personality is also one of the components in the behaviour of the abuser. It is due to sharing space between them. The young couples are deprived of expectations. The lockdown has left giant and small families in confined space. This too is a reason," she added.

While those who didn’t put much effort on their relationship are facing difficulties, the ones already on good terms are enhancing it further now. They emphasised on the need for the intervention of neighbours in case of emergency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic violence Telangana lockdown Marital abuse Telangana domestic violence
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp