STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

64 hospitals in Telangana pulled up over complaints

Health Dept issues notices based on complaints by public received on Whatsapp

Published: 28th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health department has issued show-cause notices to 64 hospitals in the State, including 39 in Hyderabad, 22 in Medchal, 15 in Rangareddy and seven in Warangal (Urban) districts, based on complaints it received on the WhatsApp number meant for the public to register complaints against private hospitals (9154170960), said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Thursday.

Giving a break-up of the complaints received, Dr Rao said that 88 complaints were of inappropriate billing, 130 were regarding vaccination, 65 regarding bed occupancy, and eight regarding wrong provision of information.

He added that some hospitals had multiple complaints against them, including one in Kukatpally which received six complaints against it and a hospital in Begumpet that had five.

Dr Rao said that appropriate action would be taken against hospitals found to have erred, including cancelling the permission to treat Covid- 1 9 patient s and prosecution.

Speaking about vaccinations in Telangana, Dr Rao said that the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) was in talks with AstraZeneca and RDIF, maker of Russian vaccine Sputnik-V, as part of a global tender released by the State government to procure one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

He said that a consensus is expected to emerge by June 4, last date by when the quotations are expected. Also, the State government placed an order of 10 lakh doses of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech, of which it received 2.5 lakh doses till now.

Speaking on Mucormycosis, Dr Rao said 44 private hospitals were treating 275 patients of the fungal infection in the State. He also informed that the test positivity rate in Telangana had decreased to 4 per cent on Thursday from 8.48 per cent on May 16.

He also said the bed occupancy had come down from 54 per cent on May 12 to 39 per cent on Thursday, in all government and private hospitals.

Speaking on the fever survey, Dr Rao said in round two, 55,45,303 households were covered and 1,78,632 symptomatic persons were detected while in round one, 1.02 crore households were covered and 2.43 lakh symptomatic persons were identified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana hospitals
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp