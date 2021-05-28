Andhra ryots donate Rs 75,000-firewood to Telangana to enable cremation of COVID victims 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when Telangana is reeling under shortage of firewood to cremate bodies of Covid-19 victims, three farmers hailing from Andhra Pradesh came forward, on Thursday, and donated firewood worth Rs 75,000 to a vykuntadhamam in Bhadrachalam town.

The farmers — Akula Venkatarama Rao, Koppula Venkateswara Rao and Koduri Naveen — belong to Gowridevipet in Andhra Pradesh and brought the firewood to the temple town in three tractors.

According to sources, all three of them had recently lost a few of family members to Covid, while they were undergoing treatment at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. They decided to turn good Samaritans after noticing that the vykuntadhamams in Bhadrachalam were reeling under firewood shortage. Speaking to Express, Koppula Venkateswara Rao said: “We know the pain of losing a dear one.

And we also know how much it hurts when you are unable to provide a dignified farewell to your family member. This is why we decided to do a small donation. We will continue helping the needy people.” Bhadrachalam gram panchayat executive officer M Venkateswara Rao appreciated the farmers.