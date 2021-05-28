AstraZeneca, Sputnik show interest in Telangana tender for COVID vaccines

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The response for the global tenders invited by the State government to procure one crore Covid- 19 vaccine doses have been encouraging.

Several companies participated in the pre-bid meeting and evinced interest in submitting bids. The last date for submission of the bids is June 4. The bidders are willing to provide the vaccine doses directly to the State government.

Representatives of British- Swedish multinational firm AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik participated in the pre-bid meeting. Apart from them, local players like Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India also participated.

Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) managing director K Chandrasekhar Reddy told Express the response for the pre-bid meeting had been very encouraging.

According to sources, representatives of the companies asked generic questions at the pre-bid meeting. They inquired about the permissions required for the supply of vaccine doses, the State government’s payment methods, flow of funds and others. They also inquired about the guidelines of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and about the cold-chain system in the State, along with and other questions on technical aspects.