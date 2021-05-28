STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t evict occupants of Devarayamjal lands: Telangana High Court

The High Court issued the interim order, after a resident named Kishan Reddy filed a petition stating that the government was trying threaten those who were in possession of the land.

Published: 28th May 2021 07:49 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana High Court, on Thursday, asked the State government not to evict those who were in possession of the lands belonging to Sri Sitarama Swamy Temple at Devarayamjal village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

They were told that the sheds that had been erected over a period of time would be demolished, if they did not vacate immediately. The government submitted to the court that it was only inquiring into the ownership of the lands, and that it was not forcing eviction.

The lands of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple came under spotlight, after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered an inquiry based on the report by the Endowments Department that 1,521 acres of land in the village worth Rs 1,000 crore had either been encroached or structures had been raised illegally.

The department said that there were complaints that temple land in Devarayamjal was encroached by former Minister Eatala Rajender and a few others. The inquiry is being conducted by a four-member committee.

