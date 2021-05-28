Monsoon to hit Telangana in second week of June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which is currently witnessing hot and humid weather conditions, will soon get some relief as the Southwest Monsoon is expected to hit the State by June second week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is very likely to reach Kerala by May 31 and it would make onset in Telangana in one or two weeks.

Speaking to Express, K Nagaratna, IMD chief of Hyderabad, said the monsoon is likely to be normal in northern parts of the State, while it could be excess in central and southern parts of the state.

“The monsoon, which will begin in June, would peak in July and August. This year, normal rainfall for the State is pegged at 751.9 mm. Last year, we witnessed bountiful rainfall,” she said. As per IMD’s forecast, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives- Comorin area, Southwest and East-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Thunderstorms in next 4 days

Meanwhile, the Met department predicts that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hour) are likely to occur at isolated parts of several districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban and Rural and Karimnagar during the next four days. On the other hand, day temperatures continue to remain below normal in the State. On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C — 2° C below normal.