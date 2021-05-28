Mulugu tribals in Telangana get COVID-19 jabs at doorstep

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: As government health facilities are sparse in the interiors of Mulugu district, the Telangana Health Department has begun sending officials to the tribal areas, so that residents can be administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at their doorstep.

The process of vaccinating people in villages and tribal hamlets began on Tuesday.

The Gothikoya tribal community resides at Gothikoyagudem, while the members of Korrachintalapadu community are settled in Eturunagaram, Mulugu, Tadavi, Venkatapuram, and Koyaguda. There are about 275 hamlets in these areas, and they lack proper road connectivity and medical facilities. According to the Medical and Health Department officials, there are 16 government vaccination centers in the district.

They said that every day, 1,600 to 1,800 second doses of the vaccine were being doled out. Speaking to Express, Mulugu Deputy District Medical and Health Officer ( D M H O ) Dr M Venkateshwara Rao said that the second dose was being successfully administered in the district. “As tribal hamlets lack road connectivity and proper communication network, medical teams are identifying people who have taken the first dose of the vaccine in these areas, and visiting them at home to administer the second dose,” he said. He added that the medical teams making door-to-door visits were also checking for any Covid-19 symptoms in the beneficiary, and distributing medical kits.