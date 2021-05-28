STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mulugu tribals in Telangana get COVID-19 jabs at doorstep

Those living in about 275 hamlets, which lack proper road connectivity, to get benefitted

Published: 28th May 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials visit the house of a tribal family in Mulugu district, on Thursday.

Health officials visit the house of a tribal family in Mulugu district, on Thursday.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: As government health facilities are sparse in the interiors of Mulugu district, the Telangana Health Department has begun sending officials to the tribal areas, so that residents can be administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at their doorstep.

The process of vaccinating people in villages and tribal hamlets began on Tuesday.

The Gothikoya tribal community resides at Gothikoyagudem, while the members of Korrachintalapadu community are settled in Eturunagaram, Mulugu, Tadavi, Venkatapuram, and Koyaguda. There are about 275 hamlets in these areas, and they lack proper road connectivity and medical facilities. According to the Medical and Health Department officials, there are 16 government vaccination centers in the district.

They said that every day, 1,600 to 1,800 second doses of the vaccine were being doled out. Speaking to Express, Mulugu Deputy District Medical and Health Officer ( D M H O ) Dr M Venkateshwara Rao said that the second dose was being successfully administered in the district. “As tribal hamlets lack road connectivity and proper communication network, medical teams are identifying people who have taken the first dose of the vaccine in these areas, and visiting them at home to administer the second dose,” he said. He added that the medical teams making door-to-door visits were also checking for any Covid-19 symptoms in the beneficiary, and distributing medical kits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid 19 Mulugu Telangana
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp