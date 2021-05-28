NGT keeps construction of two new NTPC power plants in abeyance for seven months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) on Thursday issued the direction that the Environmental Clearance granted to NTPC for two 800 MW thermal power plants at Ramagundam, be kept in abeyance for a period of seven months. The NGT has directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to direct the NTPC to conduct various studies afresh.

Only after these studies and assessments are conducted, reports are submitted to the MoEF and their evaluation is done by the Expert Appraisal Committee, followed by imposition of additional necessary conditions, NTPC will be allowed to take up operations at the project site.

The NGT issued these directions in a petition filed by Uma Maheshwar Dahagama of Karimnagar, in which he alleged discrepancies and shortfalls in the process leading to the issuing of Environmental Clearance to NTPC for the 2x800 MW thermal power plants in 2016 by the MoEF.

The two power plants are planned to be developed at a cost of Rs 10,598 crore and were expected to be commissioned in the upcoming financial year. The NGT has directed NTPC to take up a study on radioactivity and heavy metal test of coal to be used, including alternative coal which it proposes to use. It has to assess the probable impact of the same on the environment along with mitigative measures; cumulative impact assessment of ambient air quality modelling for a radius of 15 km from the project area; study on installation of FGD system and hydro-geological impact assessment on account of the fly ash pond.

NTPC to take up study on radioactivity

