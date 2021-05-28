Peddi Reddy opposes Eatala’s possible entry into saffron fold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as speculation is rife that former Minister Eatala Rajender will join the BJP, BJP leader from Huzurabad and former Minister E Peddi Reddy on Thursday opposed Rajender’s entry into the party.

Reddy said that if a bypoll was held for the Huzurabad Assembly, he would contest it. Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the attitude of BJP leaders, who had recently held discussions with Rajender.

“The BJP leaders should have consulted me if they wanted to invite Rajender into the party,” he said. Meanwhile, P Chokka Rao, a visually challenged educationist and general secretary of DWAB-Development and Welfare Association of the Blind, said , “Being a swayam sewak, I feel that Rajender should not be admitted into the BJP.”