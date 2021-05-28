STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Keeping patients’ health in mind, junior doctors call off strike

After striking work for a day, suspending all Covid-19 emergency and elective services, all the 3,500 junior doctors and Senior Residents (SRs) called off their protest.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After striking work for a day, suspending all Covid-19 emergency and elective services, all the 3,500 junior doctors and Senior Residents (SRs) called off their protest. Though only two of their four demands were met, that too partially, the doctors decided to return to duty considering the plight of the Covid-19 patients at hospitals.

“After talks with the principal secretary and DME, TJUDA members expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and health authorities for hiking stipend for Interns, PGs and SRs and also allocation of beds for doctors and their family members at NIMS,” said the doctors in a statement.

“Keeping in view the patient’s health as our first priority and also the responsibility to serve in the present crisis, we have called off our strike,” the statement added. The doctors reported to duty at 9 p.m. They, however, maintained that though they had no job security and were not well off, they decided to return to duty considering the positive response they got from the Chief Minister. 

Govt hikes Senior Residents’ stipend 

“The only issue that was not completely addressed was exgratia for martyred HCWs. The health officials have given us verbal assurance that alternatives for ex-gratia will be discussed with the CM,” they said while adding that the other issue that had not been fully addressed was dedicated hospital treatment to them in the event of contracting Covid-19.

The hike in stipend for junior doctors was done about a week ago, whereas 15 per cent hike in stipend for Senior Residents was initiated by a G.O. with effect from January 1, 2021. Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association lent its support to the protesting doctors, stressing that their contribution was invaluable and that their demands were justified

