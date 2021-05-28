Trains to chug out of Siddipet by end of 2022

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that trains will start chugging out of Siddipet town by the end of 2022, Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed the railway and revenue officials to expedite all pending work within the stipulated time. On Thursday, the Minister held a review meeting with Railway and Revenue Department officials on the progress of railway line laying works in Siddipet district.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish pointed out that of the total 759 acres required for laying railway lines in Siddipet district, 719 acres of land have already been acquired. He also directing the revenue authorities to complete the acquisition of the remaining 40 acres on a war-footing basis.

Meanwhile, the railway officials informed the Minister that the construction of Siddipet railway station has hit a roadblock due to the lockdown. In response, Harish directed the railway authorities to expedite the works immediately after the lockdown gets lifted. Earlier in the day, Harish inspected the works on check dams and Kaleswaram canal in Nangnoor mandal.