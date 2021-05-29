STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers set paddy afire in protest in Telangana's Medak

Meanwhile, the protestors also lambasted local politicians for turning a blind eye to their demands. As a result of the rasta roko, vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt in the area.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:43 AM

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Furious over the inordinate delay in buying paddy at procurement centres, farmers of Chinna Gottimukkula at Sivampet mandal in Medak district staged a rasta roko, on Friday.

During the protest, several farmers blocked the Gajwel-Sangareddy road and set their paddy afire in public.

They also alleged that the State government and authorities concerned were neglecting their woes. They decided to intensify the protests after noticing that the authorities haven’t addressed their issues even after seven days. 

On learning about the protest, police officials and local public representatives swung into action, interacted with the farmers and assured to resolve their issues in two days.

 Meanwhile, farmers of Pragatidharmaram village in Ramayampet mandal staged a protest in their area and blocked the Gajwel-Ramayampet road alleging that local rice mill owners were not buying their paddy. Police swung into action, pacified the farmers and convinced them to withdraw the protest.

