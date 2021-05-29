KTR blasts Centre for shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Blasting the Central government for not providing required number of Covid vaccine doses to States, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that since the Centre is not properly distributing the 85 per cent of total vaccines available under its control, the States are left with no other option but to meet their requirements by utilising the remaining 15 per cent quota.

“The Union government apparently has enough vaccine doses to export to other countries, but not for distributing among the States in its limits. The Centre should understand that apart from vaccinating all people, there is no other way to control the spread of the virus,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister made these statements after inaugurating a 100-bedded Area Hospital constructed at Thippapur on the outskirts of Vemulawada town, on Friday. The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the MAUD Minister mentioned that the hospital was sanctioned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as per requested by local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu to ensure quality healthcare for people in Vemulawada.