Telangana cop carries woman’s body for over two kms, performs final rites

The incident happened at Pothugul village under Mogullapalli mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, on Friday.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mogullapalli SI P Mahender Kumar, along with a few locals, carries the body of a woman to conduct her funeral at Ellanthakunta mandal, on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: At a time when people are scared to touch even their dear ones, a police official proved that humanity reigns supreme no matter what.

In a noble act, P Mahender Kumar, who works as a sub-inspector (SI) at Mogullapalli police station, carried the body of a woman with mental health problems for over two km and performed her final rites with the help of a few villagers. 

The incident happened at Pothugul village under Mogullapalli mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, on Friday. According to sources, the woman’s body was found lying in an agricultural field on the outskirts of the village.The deceased person has been identified as K Thirupathiamma, 64, a resident of Vanthadupula village in Ellanthakunta mandal.

Speaking to Express, P Mahender Kumar said that the woman suffered from mental health problems and left her house two days ago. “Though Thirupathiamma’s husband and relatives searched for her in surrounding villages, they couldn’t find her. On Thursday evening, a few local farmers noticed a woman lying in one of the agricultural fields and immediately informed us.

We rushed to the spot and found that she had already died. Since no one was coming forward to shift the body, owing to Covid scare, I volunteered for it. I carried the body for over two km and handed it over to her husband. Since he was a person with a disability, and her relatives too were scared to touch the body, we decided to help him conduct Thirupathiamma’s final rites. Meanwhile, a few locals also joined us to help perform her funeral,” Mahender Kumar said.

