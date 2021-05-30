Mallanna Sagar oustees claim forcible eviction  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Oustees living in Vemulaghat and Pallepahad villages, which will be submerged under the Mallanna Sagar project, allege that officials have not been heeding to the court orders and are demolishing houses which have been vacated. The officials are also forcing those who have not vacated yet to move out, the oustees claim.

Many of the villagers have already filed a case in the court alleging that dust was flooding their homes due to the demolition of houses. Ashok, an oustee, said that public representatives had been sending JCBs to demolish houses, and it had led to the closure of roads between Etigadda Kishtapur and Vemulaghat. The height of the embankment is increasing by the day, making it impossible for people to even get out on two-wheelers, he added. He also alleged that the authorities were discriminating against the farmers, who had approached the court seeking a fair compensation. Ashok said that a majority of the villagers, who had not shifted to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Musharajpally village, were the ones who had approached the court.

Responding to the issue, Siddipet RDO K Ananthareddy said that they had not done anything to disobey the court order. Only those who have received full compensation have moved out, and their houses are being demolished, he said. He added that officials were not trying to demolish anyone’s house, not even of those who had filed cases in court. Ananthareddy said that some of the oustees were demolishing their houses and taking away whatever items they need.