STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallanna Sagar oustees claim forcible eviction  

Many of the villagers have already filed a case in the court alleging that dust was flooding their homes due to the demolition of houses. 

Published: 30th May 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Oustees living in Vemulaghat and Pallepahad villages, which will be submerged under the Mallanna Sagar project, allege that officials have not been heeding to the court orders and are demolishing houses which have been vacated. The officials are also forcing those who have not vacated yet to move out, the oustees claim.

Many of the villagers have already filed a case in the court alleging that dust was flooding their homes due to the demolition of houses. Ashok, an oustee, said that public representatives had been sending JCBs to demolish houses, and it had led to the closure of  roads between Etigadda Kishtapur and Vemulaghat. The height of the embankment is increasing by the day, making it impossible for people to even get out on two-wheelers, he added. He also alleged that the authorities were discriminating against the farmers, who had approached the court seeking a fair compensation. Ashok said that a majority of the villagers, who had not shifted to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Musharajpally village,  were the ones who had approached the court. 

Responding to the issue, Siddipet RDO K Ananthareddy said that they had not done anything to disobey the court order. Only those who have received full compensation have moved out, and their houses are being demolished, he said. He added that officials were not trying to demolish anyone’s house, not even of those who had filed cases in court. Ananthareddy said that some of the oustees were demolishing their houses and taking away whatever items they need.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar project
India Matters
Modi-Shah blunder over Lakshadweep
People line up to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India records 1.65 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 46 days
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)
India sends jet to Dominica carrying Mehul Choksi deportation papers
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Vaccination certificates with passport numbers for those travelling abroad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp