Transco CMD donates 10 ventilators to NIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao donated 10 ventilators to NIMS Hospital under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Prabhakar Rao called on NIMS director K Manohar here on Saturday, and handed over a cheque for Rs 70 lakh towards the purchase of the ventilators.

Manohar said that recently, 500 special beds were arranged in NIMS. He thanked the Transco CMD for promptly responding to the hospital’s request for ventilators. Prabhakar Rao said that around 3,000 power employees had tested positive for Covid-19 in the second wave, and around 80 died of the disease. He said that all power employees would be vaccinated shortly.