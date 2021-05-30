STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHR seeks ex-gratia for families who lost breadwinners to Covid

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanded that the State government provide ex gratia to families whose earning member died of Covid-19.

Published: 30th May 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 10:18 AM

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao hands over a letter to a police personnel at Pragathi Bhavan, which he wants delivered to the Chief Minister.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanded that the State government provide ex gratia to families whose earning member died of Covid-19. Hanumantha Rao, who has been writing to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an appointment, made an unannounced appearance at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, bemusing security officials at the entrance. When they questioned him, he said that he decided to visit the Chief Minister as he was being denied appointments. Later, he handed over a copy of his representation to senior policemen at the entrance, requesting them to give to the Chief Minister.

In the representation, he referred to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s provision of `10 lakh fixed deposit to orphans whose parents died of Covid-19, and urged KCR to take up a similar initiative. “I request you to kindly announce and immediately release an ex gratia of `2 lakh to each family whose earning members died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Your government should adopt the orphan children who lost both their parents due to Covid-19 and provide education in Jawahar Navodaya Schools,” he said.

Comments

