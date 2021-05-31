Satavahana varsity buckles up to achieve UGC recognition

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: Despite being established around 13 years ago, the Satavahana University (SU) in Karimnagar has not achieved the UGC 12B recognition, which is required to secure funds and take up research and other academic activities, yet. Though the varsity authorities have been trying hard to get the UGC accreditation since 2018, shortage of academic staffers and inability to meet mandated requirements have been affecting the dream of SU.

In the meantime, recently appointed Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof Mallesh Sankesala has started focusing on chalking out an action plan, on priority basis, to ensure that the SU gets the UGC recognition. He has also sought government assistance for this. However, it has to be mentioned here that the varsity still does not have a specific number of staff.

Poor internet hampers online classes: TU VC

Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Telangana University (TU) Prof D Ravinder has said that he will bring the problems being faced by students, especially those hailing from rural backgrounds, to the notice of the government. Soon after assuming charges, he had met Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and MLC K Kavitha and discussed about these issues.