Congress will back paddy farmers, says Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has warned the TRS government against increasing the power tariff and RTC fares. He also announced that the Congress would wage a legal battle, if required, to defend the rights and interests of paddy farmers.

Addressing a review meet of the party at Bibipet mandal in Kamareddy district on Sunday, Shabbir Ali alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was creating economic problems for all sections of the society so as to strengthen his grip on the State. He said in view of good rainfall, lakhs of paddy farmers were expecting a good yield and profits in Yasangi season. “Since KCR apparently hates to see happiness on the faces of farmers, he issued a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ asking them not to cultivate paddy,” the leader said.

Shabbir added that lakhs of farmers would suffer huge losses if they opt for alternate crops. If the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was refusing to buy paddy, then the State government should purchase the crop, he said. “The TRS government took loans of `4 lakh crore in the name of irrigation and other projects. Most of the loans were actually taken to make payments to contractors who give commission to TRS leaders,” he said.