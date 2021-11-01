STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress will back paddy farmers, says Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has warned the TRS government against increasing the power tariff and RTC fares.

Published: 01st November 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir has warned the TRS government against increasing the power tariff and RTC fares. He also announced that the Congress would wage a legal battle, if required, to defend the rights and interests of paddy farmers.

Addressing a review meet of the party at Bibipet mandal in Kamareddy district on Sunday, Shabbir Ali alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was creating economic problems for all sections of the society so as to strengthen his grip on the State. He said in view of good rainfall, lakhs of paddy farmers were expecting a good yield and profits in Yasangi season. “Since KCR apparently hates to see happiness on the faces of farmers, he issued a ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ asking them not to cultivate paddy,” the leader said.

Shabbir added that lakhs of farmers would suffer huge losses if they opt for alternate crops. If the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was refusing to buy paddy, then the State government should purchase the crop, he said. “The TRS government took loans of `4 lakh crore in the name of irrigation and other projects. Most of the loans were actually taken to make payments to contractors who give commission to TRS leaders,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Ali Shabbir TRS government congress Paddy farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp