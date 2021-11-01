Congress will form govt in Telangana after 2023 polls: Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC’s Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Sunday asserted that the Congress would win at least 78 Assembly seats in the elections slated to be held in 2023. Speaking to media persons following his meeting with leaders of Mahbubnagar Parliamentary constituency held in the town, he said despite the ruling party’s oppressive behaviour and its foisting of false cases against Congress leaders, the party would continue its fight.

He said the party would highlight the spiralling price rise of different commodities owing to regular fuel hike. To spread the word about the State government’s attitude, the party will undertake a week-long ‘Janajagarana Padayatra’ in Narayanapet from November 14 to 21.