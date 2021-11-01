Telangana sees 121 fresh Covid cases, 1 dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 121 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which were detected after conducting 25,021 tests. A total of 183 previously infected individuals reported recoveries on the day. The State also saw the death of one person from the infection.

The maximum number of cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad area, which witnessed 55 cases. The recovery rate in the State stands at 98.81 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent. The total Covid toll reached 6,71,463 while 6,63,498 recoveries were recorded.