Telangana girls showcase innovations at UNICEF event

HYDERABAD: T Hasini, 14, a student from Khammam, has used the unlikely combination of creative arts and digital technology as her tools to encourage people to learn about cybersafety and create awareness on the issue. She has scripted songs and written poems, which she has shared on social media to inform people about the pitfalls of cyberspace and instruct them on being safe online.

Digital girl innovators from Adilabad, Khammam, and Hyderabad showcased their solutions for the societal good at the ‘International Day of the Girl 2021’ virtual event held jointly by UNICEF India and Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with TS Police’s Women Safety Wing and Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). The event was attended by 400 students across the State.

G Anodha, 18, from KGBV Dahegaon, Adilabad, shared her experience of using a smartphone to improve her academics, which helped her secure the first position in the state DEECET exam. An IAS aspirant, Anodha wishes to help all girl children in her village to overcome their struggles.

Manasa Priya Vasudevan, Adolescent and Youth Development Specialist with UNICEF India, has emphasised on the importance of technology in enabling us to access our rights, such as a child’s right to education. She said that failure to provide students with access to technology distances them from their rights.

