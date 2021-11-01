TRS adopted anti-democratic strategies: BJP leader Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the people of Telangana have lost faith in the TRS government, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender slammed the pink party leadership for “adopting anti-democratic strategies” in the Huzurabad byelection.

Rajender, along with BJP district president G Ganga Reddy, was addressing the media in Huzurabad, on Sunday.Lambasting the Karimnagar Collector and the Commissioner of Police for failing to control the alleged anti-democratic activities and poll code violations of the ruling party leaders, Rajender stated that both the officials worked at the behest of the TRS leadership.

“The Chief Minister released a government order on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu after the issuance of the byelection notification, violating the poll code. However, all officials turned a blind eye to it. The TRS leaders and elected representatives even threatened the voters of dire consequences if they failed to vote for Gellu Srinivas Yadav. During one-on-one meetings, the pink party leaders told the voters that they won’t provide Dalit Bandhu benefits to those who vote for the candidates fielded by other parties,” Rajender added.

Slamming the TRS for trying to purchase votes by distributing food and liquor among voters, the BJP candidate also pointed out that the ruling party carried out these illegal activities with the help of police personnel.

The BJP candidate further alleged that the pink party leaders indulged in cash-for-vote on the D-Day as well. “They provided `10,000 each to voters who were on their way to polling stations,” he added.Taking a jibe at the TRS supremo, Rajender said: “It appears as if KCR used all the arrows in his quiver, including money, liquor and threats, to ensure my defeat in the Huzurabad bypoll.”

Eatala to get 57.15 % votes: Aaraa survey

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is likely to get 57.15 % (+/-3%) votes in the byelection, according to a post-poll survey by Aaraa Poll Strategies. As per the survey, G Srinivas Yadav of TRS will get 38.99 % (+/-3%) votes while Congress’ Balmoor Venkat and others will get 2% each. The survey also found that people below 60 years mostly voted for the BJP