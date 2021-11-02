STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to take out ‘Million March’ in Telangana

It was also decided that Sanjay Kumar would undertake the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra in 16 Assembly constituencies over 50 days from November 21 to January 10.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To highlight the issue of unemployment in Telangana, the State BJP leadership on Monday decided to hold a ‘Million March’ on November 12. The party’s general body meeting, which discussed issues including the recent suicide of an unemployed youth in Mancherial, took the decision to organise a protest march on the lines of the historic ‘Million March’ of Telangana. The meeting was chaired by State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. It was also decided that Sanjay Kumar would undertake the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra in 16 Assembly constituencies over 50 days from November 21 to January 10.

