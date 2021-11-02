STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Both Covid and dengue on rise in Telangana's Khammam

District co-coordinator for Covid control Dr Chetan said cases were slowly increasing due to people’s negligence.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A double whammy of diseases has hit the Agency areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. On the one hand, vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are on the rise and on the other, the number of Covid cases are also increasing in the district.

Though Health Department officials had issued warnings that the pandemic had not ended and people should still follow certain precautions, people are moving about without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. About 4 to 5 positive cases are being reported in nearly every government hospital and Primary Health Centre in the district, while dozens of cases are being reported at private hospitals every day.

Many residents of rural and remote areas are contracting vector-borne diseases, but they are in confusion as to whether they have contracted fevers or Covid-19, which becomes clear only once they get an RT-PCR test done.

District co-coordinator for Covid control Dr Chetan said cases were slowly increasing due to people’s negligence. He said currently, there were around 120 active cases in the district. About 248 cases of dengue and 254 cases of malaria have also been detected in the district.A sarpanch from the ruling party claimed that sanitation was not getting much importance due to lack of funds.

TS records 160 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
Telangana detected 160 cases of Covid-19 from 35,326 test samples on Monday. The number of active cases is at 3,974 with 193 previously infected individuals recovering from the disease. Two persons died of Covid-19 on the same day. The highest number of cases, 59, was reported in GHMC. This was followed Karimnagar with 13 cases.

