Huzurabad byelection: Netas keep their fingers crossed on judgement day

02nd November 2021

Polling staff leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the Huzurabad byelection. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The day for which the TRS and BJP have been waiting with bated breath has arrived. The counting of votes for the bitterly fought Huzurabad byelection will begin at 7 am at the SRR Government Degree College on Tuesday, for which the election authorities have made all necessary arrangements.

The polling for the seat was quite high — a record 86.6 per cent of the 2.75 lakh voters had exercised their franchise. On the assumption that a higher voter turnout points to an advantage for the opposition candidate, the BJP camp is expecting a favourable result.

The counting staff was trained at the Collector’s office on the protocols to be followed while counting the votes. District Election Officer and Collector RV Karnan directed the staff to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 and carry the certificate to the counting centre. Mobile phones and pens will not be allowed inside the counting hall. The final result will be revealed after 22 rounds of counting, which is likely in the afternoon. The authorities have set up 14 tables in two halls at the Government College. Ban orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed at the counting centre. 

The ECI has briefed all the recognised political parties on the Model Code of Conduct, which will be in force until the poll process is over. There is also a ban on victory processions. After a candidate is declared the winner, he can only be accompanied by two persons to collect the certificate from the returning officer.

