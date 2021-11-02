STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power to Telangana's Enumamula market snapped over pending bills

When The New Indian Express interacted with a few officials they said that the government has not released funds to clear pending bills, as a result of which they have been left in dire straits.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:03 AM

As a result, the entire market has been in the dark for the past four days. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The power utility staffers have snapped the supply of electricity to Asia’s largest Enumamula Agriculture Market over the non-payment of bills. As a result, the entire market has been in the dark for the past four days.

According to sources, Enumamula market authorities owe about Rs 8.50 lakh to the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), due to which the officials snapped the power supply to their offices, godowns and cold storages.

Speaking to the media, Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi said that the district administration has discussed the matter with the NPDCL and assured that the power supply would be restored soon. 

