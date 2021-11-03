STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After loss of face in Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, blame game begins in Congress

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy blamed the party’s leadership in the State and questioned the selection of the candidate.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:56 AM

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the debacle in Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, in which the Congress lost its deposit and its vote-share was just over a meagre 1 per cent, top party leaders wasted no time in starting a blame game. 

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blamed the crushing defeat on a lacklustre campaign by party leaders, despite them having close to five months to campaign, following the resignation of Eatala Rajender from the MLA’s post. “Till the time the election notification was issued, not even a single public meeting was held. Congress has failed to cash in on the party’s strong cadre in the constituency. I shall be writing to the high command on Huzurabad’s ground realities,” he stated. 

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy blamed the party’s leadership in the State and questioned the selection of the candidate. “Balmoor Venkat became a scapegoat. He was chosen as the candidate by Revanth (TPCC chief) and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Why blame lack of campaigning by leaders like us over this loss,” he said.

Whereas. former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said, “Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s love for his cousin (Padi Kaushik Reddy, who contested in the 2018 elections) has sunk the party to this position.”

