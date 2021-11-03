STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Huzurabad bypoll: BJP’s Eatala Rajender in driver’s seat from Round 1

TRS had some hope when it got a slender lead in two rounds, before Eatala pulled clear 

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  As counting began at SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar on Tuesday, it became clear right from round 1 that BJP’s Eatala Rajender was firmly entrenched in the driving seat.The TRS seemed to have a glimmer of hope when it managed a slender lead in the eighth and 11th rounds as the day progressed. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav led by 162 votes over Rajender in the eighth round when TRS secured 4,248 votes, BJP 4,086 and Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed a mere 89 votes. 

Similarly, in the 11th round, TRS led by 385 votes. TRS secured 4,326 votes, BJP secured 3,941 and Congress 104 votes.Voters did not support TRS’ Srinivas Yadav even in Venkataravupalle, where the Yadav community is predominant. Even in Shalapally, where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the pink party faced a similar situation. However, in the postal ballot TRS secured majority votes of 455 among the 777 polled votes. BJP secured 242 votes, Congress-2 and 48 votes were rejected.

Harish Rao’s adoption bid flops

Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal delivered another body blow to the TRS since Rajender got a majority here as well. This is where Finance Minister T Harish Rao promised villagers that if the TRS won, he would adopt Mamidalapalli and develop it into a model village.

Even native village doesn’t back srinivas

Gellu Srinivas’s native village of Himmatnagar too did not stand by him. Here, he got 358 votes while Rajender bagged 549 votes. Even his sasural, i.e voters in Srinivas’ wife’s village, Peddapapayyapalle of Huzurabad mandal gave Rajender a majority of 76 votes 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Huzurabad bypoll BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp