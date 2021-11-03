STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Huzurabad picks ‘good man’ Eatala, sends strong message to KCR 

The BJP cadre and Eatala Rajender’s team succeed in busting every false claim and propaganda spread by the leaders of TRS party

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

After Eatala Rajender’s victory in Huzurabad bypoll, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay celebrates with party workers in Hyderabad on Tuesday

After Eatala Rajender’s victory in Huzurabad bypoll, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay celebrates with party workers in Hyderabad on Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The slogan of ‘self-respect’ given by Eatala Rajender had raised the curtains for an election that would go down in the history as the most expensive bypoll ever fought in terms of money and might. That slogan has manifested itself as the people’s verdict, giving a clear majority to BJP in the Huzurabad bypoll.   

“The people had realised that if they accepted the cash offered to them and voted for TRS, their self-respect would have come under question. They didn’t believe in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s false promises anymore,” BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told Express.According to AP Jithendar Reddy, in-charge of BJP’s campaign in Huzurabad, “people knew Rajender as a good man, and took it as an obligation to protect him and at the same time they had a compelling reason to send a strong message to the Chief Minister”.

The BJP cadre and Rajender’s team succeeded in busting every false claim and propaganda spread by the TRS leaders. Whether it was TRS’ failed missile test of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ pilot project or using the rising fuel costs to target the Centre, everything just boomeranged.“Dalits understood that Dalit Bandhu would have been a pilot project for another couple of years. When we dared the State government to exempt `41 as the State tax on petrol, the government had no answer,” Sanjay pointed out.

Anger against CM

BJP’s spokesperson Dr S Prakash Reddy sums up the verdict as the culmination of people’s anger against the Chief Minister, their loyalty to Rajender in his capacity as a leader and the organisational structure and functioning of BJP which made this happen.“Voters don’t think in a static mood. They look for an alternative, the way they did in GHMC elections, Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls,” he observed.

Ridiculing the allegations of TRS leaders that Congress and BJP colluded to defeat the pink party, Reddy questioned the double standards of the ruling party in inducting Koushik Reddy into the TRS to gain over 61,000 votes, which he got in 2018 elections as the Congress’ candidate and now wondering about the swing votes of Congress.  The takeaway from this election verdict, which has been an indisputable fact agreed by all, is that the people of Huzurabad voted for a strong candidate.

Though Sanjay declared that the bypoll set the tone for change in the State’s politics, BJP’s insiders wonder whether the saffron brigade can field strong candidates against the TRS in all future elections and whether they would continue to fight with as much intensity in the run-up to 2023 elections without succumbing to politics of compromise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad bypoll Eatala Rajender KCR
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp