RRR poster with BJP MLAs' faces including Eatala Rajender, mocks TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an incident which added salt to the wounds of TRS, some BJP activists drove their car to Pragathi Bhavan with a poster of the RRR movie pasted on their car, as soon as the result of the byelection was declared on Tuesday. The only difference was that, the faces in the poster were those of BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao, Raja Singh and E Rajender.

The activists kept raising slogans after stopping near the entrance gate of Pragathi Bhavan, inviting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to watch the ‘real political movie’ RRR. The supporters were referring to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s earlier announcing the release of BJP’s movie on November 2, two days before Deepavali and on the day of the bypoll result.

The police personnel stationed at Pragathi Bhavan made the activists leave the spot. It was learnt that the BJP workers then went to Yellamma Pochamma temple in Balkampet to offer prayers to the deity for the BJP’s win.