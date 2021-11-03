Self-respect trumps hubris: BJP's Eatala Rajender thanks people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that self-respect had finally prevailed over arrogance, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender thanked the people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency for electing him with a huge majority.Addressing the media after being declared the winner of the byelection, he assured that he would continue to serve the people and be a voice of reason and dissent wherever there’s injustice in the State. He alleged that the ruling party had made a mockery of democracy by spending loads of money during the polls.