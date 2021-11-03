STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Self-respect trumps hubris: BJP's Eatala Rajender thanks people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency

Declaring that self-respect had finally prevailed over arrogance, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender thanked the people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency for electing him with a huge majority.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters celebrate the return of Eatala Rajender as MLA of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that self-respect had finally prevailed over arrogance, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender thanked the people of Huzurabad Assembly constituency for electing him with a huge majority.Addressing the media after being declared the winner of the byelection, he assured that he would continue to serve the people and be a voice of reason and dissent wherever there’s injustice in the State. He alleged that the ruling party had made a mockery of democracy by spending loads of money during the polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Huzurabad Assembly constituency Huzurabad bypolls BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp