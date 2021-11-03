STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: From 0.93 to 52% vote share, BJP turns the tables on Congress in 3 years

A candidate of Praja Ekta Party, which has a roti maker as the symbol, secured as many as 1,913 votes, while an independent candidate secured 1,942 votes.

BJP supporters celebrate the return of Eatala Rajender as MLA of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  BJP candidate Eatala Rajender secured a total of 1,07,022 votes, helping him win the Huzurabad bypoll with a comfortable majority. He defeated the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas by a margin of 23,855 votes.

While TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas secured 83,167 votes, the Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao stood in third place but bagged a mere 3,014 votes. With the win, Rajender has now won six times from Huzurabad constituency, and has also won once from Kamalapur.

The results also threw up a couple of surprises. A candidate of Praja Ekta Party, which has a roti maker as the symbol, secured as many as 1,913 votes, while an independent candidate secured 1,942 votes.

Except for Veenavanka mandal and at some polling stations, TRS couldn’t get more votes than the BJP in most places. At Ellanthakunta and Kamalapur mandals, the BJP got a substantially higher share of votes than in other three mandals in the constituency. Kamalapur is also Rajender’s native mandal and his wife Jamuna had also focused her campaigning here. 

Interestingly, the BJP vote percentage raised to 52.14 per cent from a meagre 0.93 per cent in the 2018 elections. On the other hand, the Congress party, which lost its deposit, saw its vote share fall drastically from 34.60 per cent in 2018 to 1.46 per cent now. TRS’ numbers too fell from 59.34 per cent to 40.52.

