STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao visits family of minor girl sexually assaulted by sarpanch's husband

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao met the family members of the six-year-old tribal girl who was sexually assaulted by the assaulted by the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao met the family members of the six-year-old tribal girl who was sexually assaulted by the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch.

While consoling the family members of the survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Rama Rao expressed grief over the incident and assured that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrator. 

Promising that the State government would provide all necessary help to the survivor’s family, Rama Rao said it was appalling that such incidents were occurring in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao minor sexually assaulted
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp