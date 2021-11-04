KT Rama Rao visits family of minor girl sexually assaulted by sarpanch's husband

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao met the family members of the six-year-old tribal girl who was sexually assaulted by the husband of Almaspur village sarpanch.

While consoling the family members of the survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Rama Rao expressed grief over the incident and assured that stringent action would be taken against the perpetrator.

Promising that the State government would provide all necessary help to the survivor’s family, Rama Rao said it was appalling that such incidents were occurring in the State.