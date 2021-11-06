STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KRMB heeds Telangana, drops discussion of rule curves

As per the Award of the Tribunal, AP is entitled to draw only 34 tmcft of the flood waters through Srisailam.

Published: 06th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Senior officials are hopeful that the KRMB or Apex Council will give the approvals within six months.

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Telangana raised objections over rule curves and operating procedures prepared by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the Board went a step backward on the same. The draft rule curves and operating procedures for managing the boards were initially proposed to be discussed in the sub-committee meetings of the Board. However, the Board removed the subject from the sub-committee and decided to discuss the curve rules only in the full Board meeting. Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar pointed out that the curve rules prepared by the Board were erroneous and wanted the Board to follow the Award of the Tribunal.  

As per the Award of the Tribunal, AP is entitled to draw only 34 tmcft of the flood waters through Srisailam. “But, AP is diverting more water to Rayalaseema, located outside the Krishna river basin,” an official of Telangana Irrigation department pointed out. 

“If the Board accepts Telangana’s version that the rule curves prepared by the Board are erroneous, then AP cannot draw water illegally to outside the river basin. Thus, AP opposes the same. Then, Telangana will demand the Board to implement the Award of the Tribunal. The matter cannot be settled amicably in the Board meeting. Till the rule curves are finalised and accepted by both the States, the KRMB cannot take over the projects,” an official said.

‘Go by award of tribunal’
Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar said the curve rules prepared by KRMB were erroneous and wanted the Board to follow the Award of the Tribunal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRMB Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp