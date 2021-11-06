KRMB heeds Telangana, drops discussion of rule curves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Telangana raised objections over rule curves and operating procedures prepared by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the Board went a step backward on the same. The draft rule curves and operating procedures for managing the boards were initially proposed to be discussed in the sub-committee meetings of the Board. However, the Board removed the subject from the sub-committee and decided to discuss the curve rules only in the full Board meeting. Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Rajat Kumar pointed out that the curve rules prepared by the Board were erroneous and wanted the Board to follow the Award of the Tribunal.

As per the Award of the Tribunal, AP is entitled to draw only 34 tmcft of the flood waters through Srisailam. “But, AP is diverting more water to Rayalaseema, located outside the Krishna river basin,” an official of Telangana Irrigation department pointed out.

“If the Board accepts Telangana’s version that the rule curves prepared by the Board are erroneous, then AP cannot draw water illegally to outside the river basin. Thus, AP opposes the same. Then, Telangana will demand the Board to implement the Award of the Tribunal. The matter cannot be settled amicably in the Board meeting. Till the rule curves are finalised and accepted by both the States, the KRMB cannot take over the projects,” an official said.

‘Go by award of tribunal’

