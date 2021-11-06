STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court refuses to interfere in GO on retirement age

The First Pay Revision Commission of TS in its report on December 31 last year made a similar recommendation. 

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the implementation of the GO issued by the State government, increasing the superannuation age of the employees from 58 years to 61 years with effect from March 31, 2021.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice SC Sharma dismissed a batch petitions filed by Y Srinivasa Rao and several others seeking implementation of the GO with retrospective effect.Petitioners contended that ahead of 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling TRS assured the employees that the retirement age would be increased to 61 years. The First Pay Revision Commission of TS in its report on December 31 last year made a similar recommendation. 

