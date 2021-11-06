Trade union disrupts SCCL monthly meet

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A trade union disrupted a monthly meeting of a committee of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which was being held at 2A mine at Godavarikhani on Friday. The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam caused the disruption over their demand that the safety committee should be given as much priority as other committees.Apart from this, in the recent past, a circular issued by the CMD of SCCL N Sridhar had instructed the officials concerned to invite national trade unions for all of SCCL’s meetings. But members of the trade union had not been invited for the meeting held at 2A mine on Friday.