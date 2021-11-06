STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Unemployed 38-year-old in Telangana consumes acid, kills self 

On inquiry, police found that for the past one month, the victim was facing financial issues as he wasn’t working, leading to depression.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not being able to find work, a 38-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Friday. The victim Mohammed Ajaz, 38, consumed acid to kill himself, the police said. 

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Humayun Nagar, worked as a carpenter. On Thursday evening, he was found lying on the ORR Service Road at Puppalguda. Locals alerted the authorities and he was rushed to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Friday morning. 

On inquiry, police found that for the past one month, the victim was facing financial issues as he wasn’t working, leading to depression. Based on a complaint from his brother Mohammed Akbar Shareef, a case has been registered at Narsingi police station for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicide case Telangana unemployement
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp