Unemployed 38-year-old in Telangana consumes acid, kills self 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not being able to find work, a 38-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Friday. The victim Mohammed Ajaz, 38, consumed acid to kill himself, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Humayun Nagar, worked as a carpenter. On Thursday evening, he was found lying on the ORR Service Road at Puppalguda. Locals alerted the authorities and he was rushed to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

On inquiry, police found that for the past one month, the victim was facing financial issues as he wasn’t working, leading to depression. Based on a complaint from his brother Mohammed Akbar Shareef, a case has been registered at Narsingi police station for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.