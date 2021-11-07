STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender forecasts TRS decimation in 2023 polls

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced that thousands of Dalits across Hyderabad would beat their drums on November 9.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender taking a break has caused a dip in the political mercury levels in Huzurabad.

Eatala Rajender (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said the people of Telangana were looking for an alternative to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS, which would be delivered in the 2023 elections by the demolition of TRS and BJP coming to power. Rajender offered tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park on Saturday, from where he took out a victory rally with hundreds of BJP workers to the party’s office in Nampally, where he was felicitated by BJP leaders and workers.

Addressing this gathering, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only one in the country to have spent hundreds of crores in a byelection which they lost. He said the people of Huzurabad had landed a slap on the Chief Minister’s face for trying to enslave enlightened leaders who had come to power by waging massive movements for Telangana’s statehood. The winds of change which started from Dubbaka, then swept GHMC and now Huzurabad, will spread across the State till TRS is decimated, he said.

“Having worked as the Finance Minister, I can say that presently the State’s economy is not sound enough to spend even Rs 5,000-10,000 crore for anything. To implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, it would take another 20 years this way,” he predicted, demanding that the State government implement the scheme across the State.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced that thousands of Dalits across Hyderabad would beat their drums on November 9. He appealed to the people to mount pressure on the government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, release job notifications and reduce fuel prices. He dared the State government to obstruct Million March a planned rally of lakhs of unemployed youths in Hyderabad on November 16. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana KCR K Chandrashekar Rao TRS Telangana 2023 polls
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp