BJP MLA Eatala Rajender forecasts TRS decimation in 2023 polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said the people of Telangana were looking for an alternative to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS, which would be delivered in the 2023 elections by the demolition of TRS and BJP coming to power. Rajender offered tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park on Saturday, from where he took out a victory rally with hundreds of BJP workers to the party’s office in Nampally, where he was felicitated by BJP leaders and workers.

Addressing this gathering, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only one in the country to have spent hundreds of crores in a byelection which they lost. He said the people of Huzurabad had landed a slap on the Chief Minister’s face for trying to enslave enlightened leaders who had come to power by waging massive movements for Telangana’s statehood. The winds of change which started from Dubbaka, then swept GHMC and now Huzurabad, will spread across the State till TRS is decimated, he said.

“Having worked as the Finance Minister, I can say that presently the State’s economy is not sound enough to spend even Rs 5,000-10,000 crore for anything. To implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, it would take another 20 years this way,” he predicted, demanding that the State government implement the scheme across the State.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced that thousands of Dalits across Hyderabad would beat their drums on November 9. He appealed to the people to mount pressure on the government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme, release job notifications and reduce fuel prices. He dared the State government to obstruct Million March a planned rally of lakhs of unemployed youths in Hyderabad on November 16.